Fort Myers Beach Lions Shrimp Festival kicks off

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. Thousands of seafood enthusiasts flocked to the 59th annual Fort Myers Beach Lions Club Shrimp Festival Saturday morning.

The festivities included the 5K Shrimp Run, the Shrimp Parade along Estero Boulevard and the Shrimp Festival Food and Crafts Expo at Lynn Hall Park.

The Lions Club uses the proceeds from the event toward helping the visually impaired in Southwest Florida.

The festival continues Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.