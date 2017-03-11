Collier man arrested for allegedly torching ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend’s car

NAPLES, Fla. A 23-year-old man was arrested Friday in connection to a suspect car arson from November, the Collier County Sheriff’s Office said.

Jordan Rothermel, of 171 Third St., is accused of setting his ex-girlfriend’s current boyfriend’s 1995 Honda Coupe on fire, deputies said.

Deputies responded to the scene around 5:35 p.m. Witnesses said they saw a man walking around the Honda, shortly before the car ignited, then speed away in a black pickup truck matching the description of Rothermel’s Ford F150, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies also found a discarded gasoline container at the scene.

Rothermel is facing second degree arson and burglary charges. He was released on a $15,000 bond.

Writer: Sabrina Lolo

