Collier brush fire 70 percent contained

NAPLES, Fla. A brush fire that has burned approximately 7,230 acres since Sunday is now 70 percent contained, according to the Florida Forest Service.

The blaze ignited in the Picayune Strand State Forest, forcing several mandatory evacuations and the closure of multiple roads, including Collier Boulevard and I-75 along Alligator Alley.

Firefighters continued to battle several flare ups and strategically removed snags (dead or dying trees) to mitigate hazards and rekindling. The Florida Forest Service also warns residents to steer clear of any areas firefighters are patrolling.

“With the high winds, the chances of rekindling and spreading into unburned fuels is significant enough to warrant the continuation of active suppress efforts,” the Florida Fire Service said.

At least four homes were destroyed by the fire, including one family who was the first to build on their street and another whose dream home went up in flames.

Approximately 1,000 structures were saved, the fire service said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.