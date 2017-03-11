3 children killed in Arcadia fire, suspect in custody

ARCADIA, Fla. Three small children were killed in a house fire early Saturday morning, Arcadia police said.

The fire, which investigators said was arson, happened at 229 S. Lee Ave. at about 4:30 a.m.

Marian Evette Williams, 49, of West Davison Street in Bartow, was identified as a suspect in connection with the fatal fire, authorities said.

Pending charges against Williams, who is in custody, were not immediately known.

Williams has been in and out of prison since 1991 for a variety of charges, including drug dealing, driving with a suspended license and felony DUI. She was charged on Friday with battery and burglary of an occupied dwelling, but it was not immediately known if that incident is connected to Saturday’s fire.

No further information was immediately available.

Reporter: Taylor Bisacky

TaylorWINKNews

Writer: Stan Chambers Jr.

winknews