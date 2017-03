Opera star Emma Nash taking part in Kind Mariners Ball

FORT MYERS, FLA. The Kind Mariners Ball raises money for the freedom waters foundation, an organization that uses boating to provide therapeutic experiences for veterans and children with life threatening illnesses or special needs. This year, WINK News Anchor Lois Thome is emcee of the big event. Also taking part is Emma Nash, an award winning Irish soprano whose voice has been described as outstanding, with a vivid stage prescence.