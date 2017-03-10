News-Press bids farewell to historic printing press

FORT MYERS, Fla. It’s the end of an era.

The News-Press is bidding farewell to the paper’s 30-year-old printing press and switching gears to faster technology.

For the first time in over 130 years, the newspaper is being printed in Naples instead of Fort Myers, a change that President Mike Jung says is necessary but bittersweet.

“We’ve printed on these presses for more than 40 years and to have them removed is sad, but it’s also important to move forward,” he said.

The teardown is expected to last two weeks and the News-Press will debut its newest version of the paper starting August 2.