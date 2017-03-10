Arcadia All Florida Championship Rodeo Marks 89th Year

ARCADIA, Fla. – For the 89th and final time in their current arena, the Arcadia All Florida Championship Rodeo will make or break some of the best cowboys in the Southeast.

Rodeo action starts everyday at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. General admission tickets start at $18 and can be purchased at the box office or by clicking here. The Arcadia All Florida Championship Rodeo is located at 124 Heard Street in Arcadia.

Next year the Arcadia All Florida Championship Rodeo will move to their new home at the Mosaic Arena, featuring 7,796 seats, ample parking and two 20 stall barns among other improvements.