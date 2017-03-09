Hendry County deputy shot, person of interest detained

CLEWISTON, Fla. A Hendry County Sheriff’s Office deputy was shot Thursday night behind the M&M Convenience Store on Kentucky Avenue, the department said.

Deputy Jayson Moorehead, 42, was speaking with individuals behind the store after recognizing one person who had a warrant for their arrest, the department said. As Moorehead walked away to alert other deputies, four gunshots were fired, the sheriff’s office said.

Moorehead, who joined the department six months ago with no prior law enforcement experience, was shot in the upper left arm, the sheriff’s office said. He was last listed in stable condition.

A person of interest was detained, but officials have not said if that person is a suspect.