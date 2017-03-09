Hendry County deputy shot, suspect in custody

CLEWISTON, Fla. A Hendry County deputy was shot Thursday night near Kentucky Avenue and Ninth Street, the sheriff’s office said.

A large law enforcement presence was reported near the scene, a witness said.

The deputy came into contact with the suspect and discovered the suspect had a warrant, according to the sheriff’s office. When the deputy began walking away to warn his partners, the suspect fired four rounds at the deputy.

The suspect was taken into custody, the sheriff’s office said.

The deputy was transported to a nearby hospital. While it appears he will survive, the deputy’s exact condition is unclear.

No further information is immediately available.