FGCU baseball sweeps UF with stellar catch

GAINESVILLE, Fla. The FGCU baseball team completed a mid-week sweep of the second-ranked University of Florida 3-2 Wednesday night after winning at JetBlue Park on Tuesday.

The Eagles scored all three of their runs with two outs. But junior centerfielder Gage Morey sealed the deal with an incredible diving catch in deep right field, preventing a tie and ending the game.

FGCU is hosting a three-game series this weekend against Ohio State at Swanson Stadium this weekend. Game one is scheduled for Friday at 6:30 p.m., followed by game two Saturday at 6 p.m. and the series finale Sunday at 1 p.m.