Crews to continue battling flames of Collier brush fire

NAPLES, Fla. 7,500 acres have burned and the Collier brush fire is 50 percent contained, the Florida Forestry service said.

Fire crews from multiple agencies will work to extinguish the flames of the large fire.

WINK News reporter Nicole Valdes went live via Facebook to showcase a charred residence damaged in the brush fire:

Evacuations were lifted as residents returned to their homes, and all roads reopened Wednesday night.

The fire began Sunday afternoon, and there was a dense smoke advisory in effect until 7 a.m. Thursday.

No further information was immediately available.