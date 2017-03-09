Crews to continue battling flames of Collier brush fire
NAPLES, Fla. 7,500 acres have burned and the Collier brush fire is 50 percent contained, the Florida Forestry service said.
#LeeWilliamsRdFire 7500 acres and 50% contained #FLfire #wildfire
— Caloosahatchee FC (@FFS_cafc) March 9, 2017
Fire crews from multiple agencies will work to extinguish the flames of the large fire.
#LeeWilliamsRdFire morning briefing with @FLForestService wildland firefighters #wildfire #FLfire pic.twitter.com/E8BvUngqG1
— Caloosahatchee FC (@FFS_cafc) March 9, 2017
WINK News reporter Nicole Valdes went live via Facebook to showcase a charred residence damaged in the brush fire:
Evacuations were lifted as residents returned to their homes, and all roads reopened Wednesday night.
The fire began Sunday afternoon, and there was a dense smoke advisory in effect until 7 a.m. Thursday.
No further information was immediately available.
