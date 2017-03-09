WINK reporter receives American flag for first responder, veteran stories

NAPLES, Fla. WINK News reporter Megan Contreras was presented with an American flag by the North Collier Fire Control and Rescue District on Thursday for her stories focusing on first responders, veterans and active military personnel.

It is the first time the department has presented the honor to a civilian.

“She has represented the veterans of the North Collier Fire District as well as Southwest Florida always with respect, passion and dignity,” Barry Liebowitz, who oversees logistics for North Collier Fire, said in a statement.

Contreras, after receiving the award, said stories involving veterans and first responders are the best and most important ones to tell.

“This is where my heart is, with our veterans and our first responders,” she said. “We all have different passions in news and this is mine.”