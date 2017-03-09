93X Taco Fest to bring eats, tunes to Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. Tacos will take center stage Sunday at 93X Taco Fest.

Attendees can also enjoy drinks and live entertainment. The event takes place from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday at Centennial Park on 2000 W. First St.

Admission costs $5 for adults and is free for children 12 years and younger. Event proceeds benefit Valerie’s House, an organization dedicated to helping children and families deal with grief.

For more information, visit the event’s website.

Writer: Rachel Ravina

