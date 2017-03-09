7th Annual Fort Myers Film Festival

FORT MYERS, Fla. It’s an event movie lovers can’t miss. The 7th annual Fort Myers Film Festival opened Wednesday night at the Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall with Black Tide, a documentary that dug into the Southwest Florida water crisis. The five day film festival continues through this Sunday at five different venues around the city, showcasing more than 70 independent feature, documentary and short films. Event co-host Melissa DeHaven joined us in the WINK studio to give us a preview.