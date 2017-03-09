Investigation ruled kids started 1 Lehigh Acres brush fire

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. The brush fire that damaged one home Sunday in Lehigh Acres was started by two juveniles, a Lehigh Acres Fire and Rescue official said.

The Lee County Arson Task Force conducted an investigation and found the children were engaging in “fire play,” which ultimately started the blaze, said Fire Marshal Ken Bennet.

The fire began burning at around 1:30 p.m. near the intersection of Grant Boulevard and Charwood Avenue, fire officials said.

While one home was damaged, the flames were fully contained before 8 p.m., according to the Florida Forest Service.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office will continue with the case, Bennet said.

No further information was immediately available.

Writer: Rachel Ravina

winknews