1 dead in Collier County crash

EAST NAPLES, Fla. One person died Thursday morning in a crash at the intersection of County Road 864 and County Barn Road, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Ethel E. Bonesteel, 87, of Naples, was driving eastbound on County Road 864 approaching the intersection of County Barn Road when she made a left hand turn on a flashing yellow signal, according to the FHP. She collided with a Mercedes S600 that was traveling westbound and had a yellow signal.

Following the first collision, Bonesteel struck a crosswalk signal, State troopers said.

Bonesteel was taken to Lee Memorial Hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries, according to State troopers.

The two-vehicle crash happened at around 11:43 a.m. Wednesday, State troopers said.

It’s unclear if she was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, according to State troopers. Charges are pending a further investigation.

No further information was immediately available.