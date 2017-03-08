Collier County Public Schools to open, operate normally

NAPLES, Fla., Collier County Public Schools are open Wednesday morning, a school official said.

District personnel will continue to monitor the area near brush fire and speak with emergency officials, according to a Collier County Public School official.

Collier Boulevard has reopened. It was shut down from Davis Boulevard to Rattlesnake Hammock Road for most of Tuesday.

Alligator Alley remains closed between State Road 29 (mile marker 80) and Golden Gate Parkway (mile marker 105) due to limited visibility and proximity to hot spots, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Drivers should find alternate routes and expect delays near the area of road closures, according to State troopers.

Approximately 6,000 acres have burned and the fire is about 30 percent contained, according to officials.

In addition, a dense smoke advisory will be in effect until 7 a.m.

While Forest Glen and the Aventine at Naples Apartments residents were allowed back to their homes Tuesday night, Club Naples RV Resort, Panthers Walk RV Resort — both on Beck Boulevard — and the horse stables along Newman Drive remain under an evacuation order, according to the state forest service.

No further information was immediately available.

