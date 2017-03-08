Death of Orange County Deputy Norman Lewis ruled accidental

ORLANDO, Fla. (NEWS 6) The death of Orange County sheriff’s Deputy Norman Lewis has been ruled an accident.

Lewis died in January while he was responding to the murder of Orlando police Lt. Debra Clayton.

Lewis’ motorcycle collided with a van turning onto Balboa Drive the morning of Jan. 9.

Autopsy results show that Lewis suffered fatal injuries to the head and neck.

Investigators have not said if the driver of the van that collided with Lewis will face charges.

Markeith Loyd was arrested on murder charges after a nine-day manhunt following Clayton’s death. Loyd was also wanted in the shooting death of his pregnant ex-girlfriend, Sade Dixon.