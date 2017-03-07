Your Health Now: The HPV Vaccine

FORT MYERS, Fla. Human papillomavirus, or HPV, is a virus transmitted from skin-to-skin contact, including sexual contact. It is the most common sexually transmitted infection in the United States. There are more than 100 different types of HPV, and while many HPV infections go away on their own, some infections can cause certain cancers, specifically cervical and oropharyngeal (throat) cancer. The HPV vaccine can prevent most of those cancers from occurring. Dr. Michelle Hoffmann, a pediatric infectious disease specialist with Golisano Children’s Hospital of Southwest Florida joined us in the WINK studio to discuss the HPV vaccine.