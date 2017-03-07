Deputies seek answers in deadly hit-and-run

FORT MYERS, Fla. – One year ago, Devin Federly went for a bicycle ride with his friends, but never returned home. The Port Charlotte teenager was just 14 years old when a driver struck him and left him there to die. Now, deputies are trying to bring justice to Devin and his family.

Trish Routte of Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers stopped by the WINK News studio to tell us more about the case.

Reporter: Rob Spicker

Producer: Rachel Rothe