Collier Boulevard reopens as fire continues to burn

NAPLES, Fla. Flames, smoke and embers are visible from the area near Collier Boulevard.

Approximately 3,500 acres have burned from the Picayune Strand State Forest, and the fire is about 30 percent contained, according to officials. Crews worked throughout the night to extinguish the flames.

WINK News reporter John Trierweiler went live via Facebook to showcase some of the damage:

Although Collier Boulevard was shut down overnight, it reopened just after 5 a.m., Collier County Sheriff’s deputies said. Drivers should exercise caution while traveling through the area, deputies said.

No further information was immediately available.

Reporter: Nicole Valdes

NValdesWINK

Writer: Rachel Ravina

winknews