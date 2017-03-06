Collier wildfire showing ‘intense fire behavior’

NAPLES, Fla. Crews spent Monday afternoon battling a wildfire in the area of Lee Williams Road.

Smoke can be seen from I-75 in the area of mile marker 99. Here is a live look from one of the WINK News traffic cameras:

Officials described the fire, which is 10 percent contained, as having “intense fire behavior.”

#LeeWilliamsRdFire has an air tanker en route to stop forward movement of the #wildfire #FLfire #CollierCounty — Caloosahatchee FC (@FFS_cafc) March 6, 2017

County officials issued a wildfire threat notice Monday afternoon with the boundaries of Beck Boulevard to the north, Sabal Palm Road to the south, Picayune State Park to the east and Collier Boulevard to the west.

No evacuation notices have been issued, officials said.

Use extreme caution if driving in areas near wildfire such as 951, there are numerous emergency resources arriving and working in the area. — Collier County EM (@CollierEM) March 6, 2017

Smoke from the wildfire could be seen throughout Naples:

Monday’s wildfire comes as crews spent Sunday and Monday dealing with brush fires in Lehigh Acres.

Writer: Stan Chambers Jr.

winknews