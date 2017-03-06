Collier wildfire showing ‘intense fire behavior’

Published: March 6, 2017 2:17 PM EST
Updated: March 6, 2017 3:35 PM EST
The view from Lowdermilk Park in Naples. (Photo via Channing Frampton / WINK)

NAPLES, Fla. Crews spent Monday afternoon battling a wildfire in the area of Lee Williams Road.

Smoke can be seen from I-75 in the area of mile marker 99. Here is a live look from one of the WINK News traffic cameras:

Officials described the fire, which is 10 percent contained, as having “intense fire behavior.”

County officials issued a wildfire threat notice Monday afternoon with the boundaries of Beck Boulevard to the north, Sabal Palm Road to the south, Picayune State Park to the east and Collier Boulevard to the west.

No evacuation notices have been issued, officials said.

Smoke from the wildfire could be seen throughout Naples:

Monday’s wildfire comes as crews spent Sunday and Monday dealing with brush fires in Lehigh Acres.

Writer:Stan Chambers Jr.
