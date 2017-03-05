SWFL runs for good cause at Hooters Half Marathon

FORT MYERS, Fla. More than 1,200 people ran to help find a cure for cancer Sunday morning at the Hooters 2017 Half Marathon.

The 13.1 mile race began at 7 a.m. at Hooters on 4411 S. Cleveland Ave.

Event proceeds benefit the Golisano Children’s Hospital Cancer Fund, the Moffitt Cancer Center as well as GiGi’s Playhouse Down Syndrome Achievement Centers.

Reporter: Jessica Alpern



Writer: Rachel Ravina

