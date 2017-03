Rep. Tom Rooney to hold town hall in Englewood

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. Constituents from the 17th district will have an opportunity to voice concerns on local issues to Rep. Tom Rooney at a town hall meeting Monday afternoon.

Doors will open at 11:30 a.m., and the meeting will take place from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Englewood Events Center on 3069 S. McCall Road.

