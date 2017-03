Lehigh Acres brush fire prompts evacuations, road closures

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. A one-acre brush fire forced evacuations and road closures, and burned a home Sunday afternoon, officials said.

Evacuations are taking place near the intersection of Grant Boulevard and Charwood Avenue South, the Lehigh Acres Fire Rescue said.

Multiple units are on scene as firefighters work to extinguish the flames.

The extent of the damage to the home is unclear.

No further information was immediately available.