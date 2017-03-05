Deadly crash in Sarasota County shuts down portion of I-75

NORTH PORT, Fla. Three people have died, and two were injured in a crash Sunday morning on Interstate 75 southbound at mile marker 177, the Florida Highway Patrol said. said.

Mile marker 177 will be shut down for several hours, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office. There is a complete roadblock at mile marker 179, and traffic is being rerouted off the interstate onto North Toledo Blade Boulevard, to U.S. 41 southbound, to Veterans Boulevard, and back onto Interstate 75.

While the crash happened in Sarasota County, congestion through Charlotte County is expected. Drivers are asked to avoid the area, and should seek an alternate route.

The multiple-vehicle crash involved a Car Hauler Semi Truck, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The number of vehicles involved and the severity of injuries are unclear.

No further information was immediately available.