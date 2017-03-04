Trump fans stage ‘March 4 Trump’ rally in Cape Coral

CAPE CORAL, Fla. Hundreds of people gathered along Cape Coral Parkway Saturday for a “March 4 Trump” rally to show their support for President Donald Trump.

This rally was intended to show unity in the face of the country’s political divide and anti-Trump protests.

“There’s been so much negative publicity of Trump that we need to continue to show our positive support for the man that’s doing a great job for America,” said supporter Norma Clark.

Similar demonstrations have taken place all over the country, including New York, Palm Beach and Nashville.

“We need to move forward,” said fellow supporter Fred Corelli. “I don’t wanna go tic for tac or you did this, I did that. That has to stop. Let’s just move forward.”

Reporter: Taylor Bisacky

TaylorWINKNews

Writer: Sabrina Lolo

winknews