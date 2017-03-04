Supporters gather for ‘March 4 Trump’ rallies around US

COLUMBUS, Ohio (CBS) A small and peaceful rally in support of President Trump at the Ohio Statehouse has broken into a rowdy clash of words as opponents of the Republican president arrived on the scene.

Supporters of Mr. Trump, many clad in red, white and blue, sported signs such as “Christians for Trump” and “This is My Women’s March.” The group began loudly chanting “U-S-A, U-S-A” when a band of anti-Trump protesters arrived around noon Saturday.

The anti-Trump group shouted, “No Trump, No KKK, No Fascist USA,” and waved such signs as, “Not Fit to Serve – No Mandate.”

“Let’s support our President and stop the hate!” organizers wrote in the Facebook group for the event, CBS affiliate WBNS-TV reports. “Please join us in this effort to unite the citizens of this great country. Bring your signs and flags to support our President and his administration!”

The extraordinary clash of several hundred people in one of America’s most closely-divided battleground states featured chanting and name-calling as well as opposing activists leaning in to try to hear each other out on the unconventional president.

WBNS-TV streamed live from the scene in Columbus:

Other rallies are happening across the country on Saturday. In Iowa, a group of dozens gathered at the steps of the Iowa State Capitol on Saturday to show support for Mr. Trump.

Supporters wearing red, white and blue and chanting the president’s name held Trump campaign signs, as well as homemade signs reading, among other things, “God Bless Trump” and “Trump Works for Me!” Supporters were also told to prepare for Trump re-election efforts to begin in Iowa within months.

Unlike in other cities, counter-protesters did not disrupt the Des Moines rally.