Lee County father accused of aggravated child abuse

FORT MYERS, Fla. A 37-year-old man accused of aggravated child abuse is now in custody, the Fort Myers Police Department said.

Jhonson Benel, of 1916 Grove Ave. in Fort Myers, was arrested Friday night for alleged child abuse and child neglect after police received information from the Department of Children and Families.

“Thanks to the diligent work of our investigators, uniformed officers and our partnership with DCF, Benel was quickly apprehended and will now be held accountable for his abusive actions,” said Lt. Jay Rodriguez. “But most importantly, the victims in this case can begin living the peaceful life they deserve.”

Police have not yet released the details of the alleged abuse suffered by the victims, as they’re “brutal and disturbing,” the police department said.

Benel is facing one count of aggravated child abuse and two counts of child neglect with a $40,000 bond.