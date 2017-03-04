FGCU women’s basketball triumphs over UNF

FORT MYERS, Fla. Despite a sluggish first half, the FGCU women’s basketball team defeated the University of North Florida Ospreys 59-42 Friday night, advancing to the conference semifinals.

The Eagles were trailing 23-18 at the start of the third quarter, but started playing with more energy and aggression in the second half.

FGCU senior point guard Jordin Alexander scored six points and junior guard Taylor Alexander hit two 3-pointers, putting the Eagles ahead 30-23.

The Eagles maintained their lead throughout the game.

FGCU will face Jacksonville University Wednesday at Alico Arena at 7 p.m. The winner of this game will compete in the tournament championship game.