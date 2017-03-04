Brush fire prompts evacuations in Lee County neighborhood

CAPE CORAL, Fla. At least 10 homes have been evacuated due to a 5-acre brush fire, the Cape Coral Fire Department said.

The fire began in a heavily wooded area near Birkdale Avenue and Littlestone Court around 4:32 p.m., then spread to Southeast 24th Avenue.

No structures were damaged, the fire department confirmed.

The Red Cross is responding to assist any displaced residents. The cause of the fire remains unclear.

No further information is immediately available.

1 of 10