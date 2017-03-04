Art in the Park supports SWFL artists

NAPLES, Fla. Artists from all over Southwest Florida flooded Cambier Park Saturday for the annual Art in the Park event.

Hosted by the Naples Art Association, hundreds of attendees had the chance to browse and purchase art from dozens of local artists, including paintings, jewelry and photography.

“We really want people to appreciate the local artists and it gives them an opportunity to show their work, and also go into some of our larger festivals,” said Don DeMichele, the outdoor event coordinator for the Naples Association.

Art in the Park is held the first Saturday of every month for six months out of the year from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Reporter: Jessica Alpern



Writer: Sabrina Lolo

winknews