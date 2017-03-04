2 killed in Manatee County plane crash

PARRISH, Fla. (WTSP) Two passengers were killed Saturday after a twin-engine plane crashed off State Road 37 just north of State Road 62, WTSP reported.

Manatee County deputies responded to the crash at approximately 1:30 p.m. When they arrived, the plane was severely damaged and caused a wildfire in the area, according to authorities.

It’s unclear how many total passengers were on board or what the intended destination was.

The National Transportation Safety Board has been notified and is investigating the crash.

No further information is immediately available.

Writer: Sabrina Lolo

