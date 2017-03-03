Rep. Francis Rooney faces raucous crowds at town hall meetings

NORTH NAPLES, Fla. Hundreds of voters in Florida’s U.S. House District 19 gathered at North Collier Regional Park to make their voices heard at Rep. Francis Rooney’s town meetings on Friday.

Environmental concerns, Planned Parenthood, immigration and gun laws were topics of discussion. The meeting became especially heated during the question and answer session.

Rooney held another town meeting later that evening at First Baptist Church of Cape Coral on 4117 Coronado Parkway.