Lee County man accused of posing as doctor

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. A 36-year-old man was arrested Thursday for allegedly posing as a doctor after a Crime Stoppers complaint, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said.

Elio Fernandez-Trueba, of 525 S.E. Fifth St. in Cape Coral, is facing charges for practicing medicine without a license after an undercover detective caught him prescribing medications illegally at the Medical Center of Lehigh Acres at 1303 Homestead Road, deputies said.

Fernandez-Trueba used the center’s staff director’s name — Dr. Javier Sosa — and license number, according to the sheriff’s office.

Dr. Javier Sosa mostly works in Fort Myers and only comes to the Lehigh Acres location twice a week, according to the center’s chief executive officer. Sosa couldn’t be reached for comment.

Fernandez-Trueba was released on a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court Apr. 3.

He declined to comment on the matter.