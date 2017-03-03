FMPD deputy chief, equipment to be voted on Monday

FORT MYERS, Fla. A deputy police chief, on-call legal adviser and new equipment are among items city leaders will vote on during Monday’s city council meeting.

The proposed additions, outlined in a city council meeting agenda, are among recommendations outlined in a highly critical report detailing the Fort Myers Police Department’s challenges, including ineffective leadership and limited resources that have hindered the agency’s ability to solve crimes.

City leaders will vote on the following agenda items:

$311,062 for three positions: A deputy police chief and two additional lieutenants.

$75,000 for 24 laptops, docking stations and printers for police vehicles.

Hire Douglas Molloy, a former federal prosecutor turned defense attorney, to provide on-call legal services for the department.

Funding for the new positions and additional equipment would come from the city’s general fund reserves.

Monday’s meeting will start at 4:30 p.m.

This story is the latest in a continuing series about the FMPD audit.