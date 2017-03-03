FGCU men’s basketball advances to ASUN championship

FORT MYERS, Fla. The FGCU Eagles flew through Atlantic Sun conference semifinals Thursday against Kennesaw State University.

The regular-season champions defeated the Owls 74-62 after a close first half.

Junior point guard Brandon Goodwin led the Eagles with an 18-point average following an injury Monday against Stetson University. He also had three rebounds, two assists and three steals.

FGCU shot 54.4 percent against Kennesaw and outscored them 54-26. The Eagles also had nine steals.

The Eagles will face the University of North Florida Sunday at 3 p.m. for the ASUN tournament title.