Cold front brings wind, sun & clouds for weekend

FORT MYERS, Fla. Friday’s high of 79 degrees, along with weekend temperatures expected to reach the upper 70s, is not abnormal for this time of year.

“It has been so warm the past couple of days that I think we’ve forgotten about that,” WINK Weather Meteorologist Matt Devitt said.

Wind gusts are expected to reach 20-30 mph as a cold front will bring cooler temperatures and drier air under partly cloudy skies.

Next week’s temperatures are expected to reach into the mid 80s under partly cloudy skies.