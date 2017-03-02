SWFL medical tool firm expanding to meet rising demand

FORT MYERS, Fla. A medical tool supplier is investing $20 million in a 90,000-square-foot expansion of its headquarters.

LeeSar is adding to its headquarters at 2727 Winkler Ave. amid a rising demand for health care in Southwest Florida. Gulf Coast Medical Center urged the public to avoid its emergency room earlier this month because of overcrowding, and Lee Health is building a four-story urgent care facility nearby.

And a new, 128-bed facility is under construction to replace the existing 98-bed Golisano Children’s Hospital of Southwest Florida in south Fort Myers.

“All of that has to be serviced by us,” LeeSar president and CEO Robert Simpson said.

The company is also adding about four dozen jobs.

“I tell the people, you’re as much a physician as the physicians are, because if you don’t give the physicians the tools they need to do their jobs, we’re in trouble,” Simpson said.

Having the proper tools on hand is also key for emergency medical services workers. Jorge Aguilera, the assistant chief of EMS with the North Collier Fire Control and Rescue District, said his district doesn’t contract with LeeSar but believes the company’s investment will help meet the need.

“Not only is it vital to get them timely and get them correct, but we’re also wrestling with medication shortages and expendable supply shortages that are happening on a national basis,” Aguilera said.

Construction work on LeeSar headquarters is expected to continue through the spring of 2018.

Reporter: Channing Frampton

ChanningWINK

Writer: Chuck Myron

winknews