Police activity closes portion of Golden Gate Parkway

NAPLES, Fla. Golden Gate Parkway between Goodlette-Frank Road and U.S. 41 is closed due to police activity, the Naples Police Department said.

The portion of the road was closed just after 10 a.m.

No further information was immediately available.

Reporter: Nicole Papageorge

nicole_WINK

Writer: Rachel Ravina

winknews