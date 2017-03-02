McGregor Boulevard reopens following deadly crash

FORT MYERS, Fla. McGregor Boulevard has reopened after a fatal crash Wednesday night.

One person died and another was taken to the hospital, the Fort Myers Police Department said. The extent of their injuries is unclear.

The single-vehicle crash happened just after 9:30 p.m. at the intersection of McGregor Boulevard and Lynwood Avenue when a car hit a royal palm and a light pole.

The wreck shut down the road, but it reopened just after 5 a.m.

No further information was immediately available.

Reporter: Nicole Valdes

NValdesWINK

Writer: Rachel Ravina

winknews