McGregor Boulevard reopens following deadly crash
FORT MYERS, Fla. McGregor Boulevard has reopened after a fatal crash Wednesday night.
One person died and another was taken to the hospital, the Fort Myers Police Department said. The extent of their injuries is unclear.
The single-vehicle crash happened just after 9:30 p.m. at the intersection of McGregor Boulevard and Lynwood Avenue when a car hit a royal palm and a light pole.
The wreck shut down the road, but it reopened just after 5 a.m.
No further information was immediately available.
Reporter:
Nicole Valdes
NValdesWINK
Writer:
Rachel Ravina
winknews