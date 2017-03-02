News
Lee County
Collier County
Charlotte County
Inland Counties
Traffic
FMPD audit
Investigations
#onlyinflorida
State
National
Global
Weather
Lifestyle
Where’s WINK
Therese’s baby on board
Events
Odd Videos
Sports
Preps
Miracle
FGCU
College
Pros
Call for Action
Video
Where’s WINK
Pet Pals
Fitness Friday
Golf Doctor
Your Health Now
Let’s Eat
Healthy Kids
Off the Hook
Newsletters
News Tips
Mobile
85°
Clear
WINK NEWS
News
All
Lee County
Collier County
Charlotte County
Inland Counties
Traffic
FMPD audit
Investigations
#onlyinflorida
State
National
Global
Suspicious package prompts Naples High, preschool evacuation
Trump to push Pentagon upgrade aboard US aircraft carrier
Victim identified in deadly Fort Myers crash
Ex-Trump rival Ben Carson wins Senate OK as housing chief
Weather
Lifestyle
All
Where’s WINK
Therese’s baby on board
Events
Contests
Odd Videos
Food, music take center stage at Florida Strawberry Festival
Car lovers to rejoice with 300 cars at North Naples show
93X Taco Fest: Bombin’ Tacos
Wendy’s best menu picks, by a nutritionist
Sports
All
Preps
Miracle
FGCU
College
Pros
Fort Myers High celebrates girls hoops state championship win
Collier commissioners OK new amateur sports park
Kurt Busch steals a monster of a win in Daytona 500
FGCU’s Ricky Doyle recovering after lifesaving operation
Call for Action
Unattended girl sparks concern about state’s foster program
Consumer Reports warns against dangerous car shifters
Consumer Reports lists top auto picks for 2017
Technology improves tattoo removal process
Blender buying guide: Finding the best one for you
Video
All
Where’s WINK
Pet Pals
Fitness Friday
Golf Doctor
Your Health Now
Let’s Eat
Healthy Kids
Off the Hook
Convenient Cuisine
Healthy Kids: New Parents and Sleep Deprivation
Naples city leaders implements closest-unit fire response
Food, music take center stage at Florida Strawberry Festival
85°
Home
Weather News
Latest forecast
Latest forecast
Published:
March 2, 2017 1:00 PM EST
RELATED ARTICLES
MORE FROM AUTHOR
Latest forecast
Latest forecast
Latest forecast
Submit a Comment
WINK News, Southwest Florida's News Leader.
Copyright ©2017 WINK Digital Media
MORE STORIES
Warm, isolated rain expected Thursday