Fort Myers councilman reacts to FMPD audit

FORT MYERS, Fla. Embarrassing, but not surprising.

That’s what Fort Myers councilman Johnny Streets, who represents the Dunbar community, told concerned community members at the Riverside Community Center Thursday night about a 71-page audit detailing long-standing problems within the Fort Myers Police Department.

There has been a carefully orchestrated conspiracy within the department and the report highlights what the citizens have been complaining about for years, Streets said.

An audit released Wednesday detailed deep-seated issues within the police department, including cronyism, “lack of effective leadership,” corruption and limited resources that have damaged the agency’s reputation and hindered its ability to solve crimes.

More than 200 current and former department employees were interviewed for the audit, which was done at the request of City Manager Saeed Kazemi and completed by Freeh Group International Solutions Inc.

But the department and the community needs to move forward.

“I want people to trust police,” Streets said. “I want people to trust us, but I still want people to hold us accountable and we will hold the police department accountable. I think I know we’re moving in the right direction… we need to expect what we inspect.”

Chief Derrick Diggs is welcoming the community to an open city council meeting Monday at 4:30 p.m.