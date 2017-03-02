Convenient Cuisine

FORT MYERS, Fla. – If whisking up dinner is no simple task and you don’t have time to roll up your sleeves and make a meal after work, you don’t have to run to McDonald’s or grab a frozen TV dinner. Convenient Cuisine will let you customize your meal and will even deliver it right to your doorstep. The only hard part is picking from all of the delicious options.

Chef Jimmy Duggan shows us one of his tasty recipes.

Reporter: Kristin Sanchez

kristinwinknews

Producer: Rachel Rothe