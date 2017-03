Constituents eager for Rooney town hall meetings

NAPLES, Fla. Voters in Florida’s U.S. House District 19 are anxious to voice their concerns to Rep. Francis Rooney in a pair of town hall meetings scheduled for Friday.

The first is set for noon at North Collier Regional Park on 15000 Livingston Road in North Naples. The other is at 6 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Cape Coral on 4117 Coronado Parkway.