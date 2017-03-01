Woman dead following Collier ATV crash

GOLDEN GATE ESTATES, Fla. A 19-year-old woman died following a crash last Saturday night, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Andrea Badillo-Ocasio, 19, of Naples was heading northbound on 10th Street Southeast in the center lane in her ATV while Mario Cepero-Ricardo, 23, also of Naples, was driving on the far left edge of the southbound lane in his ATV.

Badillo-Ocasio hit some bumps and swerved left, hitting Cepero-Ricardo’s ATV with her front tire, causing his handles to wobble, troopers said.

Badillo-Ocasio was thrown from the ATV and landed in the road. It is unclear where Cepero-Ricardo’s ATV stopped.

She was transported to North Collier Hospital, where she was pronounced dead on Sunday. Cepero-Ricardo wasn’t injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

Writer: Sabrina Lolo

winknews