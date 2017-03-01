Naples city leaders implements closest-unit fire response

NAPLES, Fla. The city cleared a final hurdle Wednesday that could improve responses to fires.

City leaders voted in approval of closest-unit response, a system in which the closest firefighters are dispatched immediately to a fire.

The city will also evaluate the numbers annually to ensure the agreement continues to benefit everyone and one district doesn’t provide a disproportionate amount of aid.

Naples Fire-Rescue Department Chief Pete DiMaria believes the move will also help in the rare circumstances of a high-rise fire, saying the National Fire Protection Agency wants the department to have at least 17 firefighters on scene.

“Some days, [we’re] a little short in the City of Naples,” he said. “This helps us get where we’re going without a major tax burden and it makes sense.”

Reporter: Nicole Papageorge

nicole_WINK

Writer: Sabrina Lolo

winknews