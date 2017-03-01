Lee County deputy fired for using unnecessary force

FORT MYERS, Fla. A Lee County deputy was fired Tuesday following an Internal Affairs investigation.

Deputy Raymond Gallagher used unnecessary force and did not give an accurate narrative on the booking sheet he filed after a traffic stop on U.S. 41 near Gladiolus Drive in October 2016, the sheriff’s office said.

Gallagher pulled over a woman for speeding and forcefully removed her from the car, according to the sheriff’s office.

The woman’s car then began to move forward with the woman being pulled alongside it, causing Gallagher to become entangled in her seat belt. She was dragged along the road for several feet before Gallagher managed to bring the car to a stop.

But Gallagher said in a statement the woman was slow to pull over and tried to evade him, which contradicted video evidence and a witness’s statement.

The investigation substantiated the following four charges:

• Improper Conduct- Excessive or Unnecessary Force

• Improper Conduct- Untruthfulness in Proceedings or Reports

• Job Knowledge and Performance- Knowledge of Rules and Procedures

• Improper Conduct- Conduct Unbecoming Officer/Member

“Mr. Gallagher fell far short of our expectations, training, and policy, and we dealt with him swiftly and surely,” Sheriff Mike Scott said. “I will not tolerate behavior like that.”

Below is the investigation report:

Writer: Sabrina Lolo

