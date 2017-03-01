ID released of Charlotte County deputies involved in shooting

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office has identified the deputies involved in a deadly shooting Sunday.

Deputies Scott Saver, Tony Soltis and Adam Freitas were placed on paid administrative leave, Sheriff Bill Prummell said at a press conference Wednesday morning. Saver shot and killed Jacob Taulbee, 41, of 6229 Marcum St. in Englewood, after he threatened the deputies and confronted them with a knife in each hand, according to the sheriff’s office.

Prummell put the knives Taulbee is accused of holding on display at the press conference:

Taulbee was within 10 feet of the deputies and refused commands to stop, according to Prummell. Saver fired eight rounds, Prummell said.

Taulbee was heavily intoxicated after drinking all day, Prummell said. His blood-alcohol level was unclear.

Prummell attempted to clarity the rationale of the deputies.

“You meet lethal force with lethal force,” Prummell said. “You know if you take out a Taser, there’s a chance you can hit him with the Taser, but if the prongs miss or you’re off target, it takes time to reload that Taser and you can close the gap of 10 feet very quickly.”