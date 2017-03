FMHS, community to celebrate girls basketball team’s state championship win

FORT MYERS, Fla. Southwest Florida will celebrate the Fort Myers High School girls basketball team as state champions with a pep rally Tuesday morning.

The Green Wave defeated Fort Walton Beach 69-49 this weekend in Lakeland, and won their second state championship title.

The festivities begin at 8:45 a.m. at Fort Myers High School on 2635 Cortez Blvd.

Writer: Rachel Ravina

